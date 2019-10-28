Breaking News
Clark-Shawnee Middle/High School dismissing early due to high CO levels

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A local middle/high school is dismissing early on Monday due to high levels of carbon monoxide in the building.

The Clark-Shawnee School District says that Shawnee Middle/High School are dismissing early due to high levels of carbon monoxide that was discovered Monday morning when a teacher reported a suspicious odor. The Springfield Township Fire Department tested it and confirmed the odor as carbon monoxide.

Student drivers will be dismissed by 11:30 am while bus riders will be dismissed when all buses arrive on site. Parents can also begin picking up students at noon.

