DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local high school marching band has been invited to perform at the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade.

The Pride of Shawnee Marching Band will perform at the 90th annual Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on Nov. 28. The band is one of 16 selected from across the nation to perform.

(Photo/Shawnee High School)

Shawnee Marching Band will march in the parade in front of 400,000 people down historic State Street in Chicago.

This year, the Shawnee High School band has 63 participants, including 47 musicians and 16 color guard participants. The band is led by Sarah Smith, band director, and Megan Bell, assistant band director.

“This is a huge accomplishment for our students, our band program, and our district,” said Smith. “Participating in the parade is an opportunity of a lifetime– one we will never forget! We are excited and proud to represent Clark-Shawnee, the Springfield Township community, and the state of Ohio.”

The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade began in 1934, and was first televised in 2007 to viewers across the nation. It is the second-biggest televised parade on Thanksgiving. Last year, over 3.5 million viewers tuned in to watch.