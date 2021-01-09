Shared Harvest Foodbank to distribute food in Preble County Saturday

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Shared Harvest Foodbank is hosting a drive-thru food distribution for people in need on Saturday.
The event is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eaton Community Church on Camden Road.
The foodbank said food will vary based on availability but may include meat, produce, dry/boxed food, frozen food and bread. The distribution is for families that meet 230% of the poverty line threshold.
Income, identity and residency of participants will be self-verified. Everyone is asked to wear masks.
For more information, visit www.sharedharvest.org or call (513) 881-9024.
