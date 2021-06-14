Share with police how you’re practicing summer sun safety for a chance to win Dragons tickets

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Share with the Huber Heights Police Department how you’re practicing summer sun safety and you may win free tickets to a Dayton Dragons game.

The department posted a video to Facebook asking residents to leave a comment or picture showing how they’re practicing sun safety tips. Police said commenting on the post will enroll you with a chance to win four free Dayton Dragons tickets. The tickets were donated by a resident for the game on Thursday, June 17.

“As the summer begins, remember to practice good summer safety tips such as wearing light colored clothes, wearing sunscreen, staying hydrated, and seeking shade,” said police in the post.