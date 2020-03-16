Closings
There are currently 75 active closings. Click for more details.

Shakertown Road closed for construction, no access to US-35

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
construction_barrel_traffic_generic

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Shakertown Road in Beavercreek will be closed at US-35 beginning Monday.

During this closure, drivers will be unable to access US-35 from Shakertown Road as the connecting road will be removed. The new, extended portion of Shakertown Road to Factory Road will then be built. The work is expected to take 45 days, according to the City of Beavercreek.

The City said emergency access while the construction is underway will not be possible.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS