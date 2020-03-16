Shakertown Road closed for construction, no access to US-35

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Shakertown Road in Beavercreek will be closed at US-35 beginning Monday.
During this closure, drivers will be unable to access US-35 from Shakertown Road as the connecting road will be removed. The new, extended portion of Shakertown Road to Factory Road will then be built. The work is expected to take 45 days, according to the City of Beavercreek.
The City said emergency access while the construction is underway will not be possible.
