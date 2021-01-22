Sexual assault reported on UD campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Department of Public Safety told campus Friday a sexual assault was reported on the bike path near Irving Avenue late Thursday night.
UD said a female student reported to campus police around 1:30 a.m. that she was assaulted before midnight by two men unknown to her. Public Safety is investigating the incident. UD Public Safety sent a safety advisory to campus around 3 a.m. Friday.
UD Police said if you have additional information regarding this incident, or are aware of similar incidents, please contact the Department of Public Safety dispatcher at 937-229-2121. If you see any suspicious or criminal behavior, you are asked to report it immediately to Public Safety.