Sexual assault reported on UD campus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
university_of_dayton_sign_121622

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Department of Public Safety told campus Friday a sexual assault was reported on the bike path near Irving Avenue late Thursday night.

UD said a female student reported to campus police around 1:30 a.m. that she was assaulted before midnight by two men unknown to her. Public Safety is investigating the incident. UD Public Safety sent a safety advisory to campus around 3 a.m. Friday.

UD Police said if you have additional information regarding this incident, or are aware of similar incidents, please contact the Department of Public Safety dispatcher at 937-229-2121. If you see any suspicious or criminal behavior, you are asked to report it immediately to Public Safety.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS