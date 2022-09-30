WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A segment of Mad River Road will be closed in Washington Township the week of October 3, the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office said.

According to a release by Paul Gruner, Montgomery County Engineer, Crews will be extending a sanitary sewer for a new residential home. While this project is privately funded through a contractor, the work cannot be safely completed with the roadway open to traffic.

During the estimated five-day project, traffic will be blocked on Mad River Road between Haven Hill Drive and Westridge Road. Residents along this segment will still be allowed access to and from their homes and a detour will be marked from Alex Bell Road to Far Hills Avenue and Whipp Road.

Any questions can be directed to Gruner at 937-225-6040 or grunerp@mcohio.org.