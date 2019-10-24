Severely neglected dog found on Butler County street

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An emaciated, neglected dog was found on a Butler County street Wednesday and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office wants to find the owner.

Dog Wardens from the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a dog that was found in the 400 block of Knightsbridge Drive in Hamilton at around 11 am Wednesday. The caller had kept the dog until crews arrived by feeding it chips and cheese.

Wardens found a brown female pit bull mix that was severely skinny wearing a human button-up shirt tied around the collar with speaker cords. Dog Wardens took the dog to the Humane Society where a vet took over care, while attempts to locate a microchip failed.

Anyone who knows the owner or has more information on the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Dog Wardens at 513-785-6542.

“This dog has been severely neglected and mistreated and if the owner is located, will be charged and held responsible to the highest level possible,” Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said.

