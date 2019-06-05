Severely damaged houses may need repairs before power restoration

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At 4 p.m., Wednesday afternoon, the number of Dayton Power and Light customers without power is less than 600, but some are confused why power has been restored to their neighborhood, but not their house.

DP&L said that may be because the house or business was so severely damaged, it received a hazard tag and certain repairs or replacements must be completed before power can be restored.

On their website, DP&L said 1,400 workers continue working around the clock to restore power after last week’s tornado outbreak.

But it stated their responsibility is just from the pole to the house, so there may be a few steps the property owners have to do before power can be restored.

“If a meter box is mounted to the side of your home, and it has fallen down or broken or deteriorated in any way, you will have to have an electrician repair it,” said Baron Bates of Bates Electric.

DP&L said if the masthead, service entrance cable, or meter box are damaged, they issue a hazard tag and you must call a licensed electrician to make the necessary repairs or replacements.

Bates said his company alone has responded to about 50 of these calls this past week and encourages you in the future, to get the ball rolling early.

“If your lines are down, and they’re supposed to be attached to your house, get them fixed before DP&L restores power in the neighborhood, so then you’re not waiting on an electrician to come out and also an inspection,” said Bates.

Bates estimates repair costs could range between $400 – $1000.

He said after the replacement or repairs are completed, they contact the correct jurisdiction to get an electric permit which then sends an electrical inspector to your home.

“They check our work and make sure we did our work correctly, then they will send DP&L a release form and that tells DP&L that your service is safe to be turned back on,” said Bates.

For more information on hazard tags and proper restoration after the tornado outbreak, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.