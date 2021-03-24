Severe weather possible Thursday, High Wind Watch to go into effect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A High Wind Watch will go into effect for most of the Miami Valley at 10 p.m. Thursday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said we will see morning scattered showers Wednesday but drier conditions later in the afternoon with more sunshine. It is going to be a windy day with winds picking up between 10 and 20 mph and gusting up to around 30 mph

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday into the night and there is a severe risk late into overnight hours. Strong winds are expected into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are expected Wednesday followed by strong winds gust of up to 60 mph possible on Thursday.

