DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday will start out sunny and warm for some but Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith says that will not last.

Rain is already falling across portions of Darke, Mercer, Auglaize, and Shelby County. Isolated showers are possible across the region. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and near 70 degrees.

However, the risk of severe weather increases with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The timing will be between noon and 8 p.m. The main risk is damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. There is a chance for isolated flooding, hail, and a tornado.

A cold front will move through the region around 9 p.m. Friday and the risk of severe weather will diminish behind the front. We will see rain showers develop heading into Saturday morning. By 9 a.m. we will begin to dry out. Temperatures will be much cooler. The low will be 50 degrees early in the morning. The high on Saturday is just 60 degrees.

Download the free Storm Team 2 App and stay up to date about the weather where you are. Find it HERE.