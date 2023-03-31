DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley is expected to be impacted by severe weather Friday evening and into Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, the entire Miami Valley is under a Level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather. NWS in Wilmington released information about the threat for the region in a social media post at 1:09 p.m.

(National Weather Service)

Weather professionals at NWS are saying the timing for the Dayton area to experience the severe weather threat is around Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 4 a.m. Threats for the area are expected to include damaging straight line winds, some which may reach 70 mph.

Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Our team of Storm Team 2 Meteorologists and 2 NEWS team will be working around the clock to keep you updated on safety conditions and informed as the weather changes.