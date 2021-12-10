DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Severe weather is expected in the Miami Valley Friday night into Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are already starting to develop as of 7:50 p.m.

[7:50 PM] As this radar loop show, thunderstorms are developing over SW IL, SRN IN, and NRN KY. Tornado Watches have already been posted across some of these areas. Severe potential for our area expected between 3 AM to 9 AM. Stay weather aware! pic.twitter.com/Hr5oKatwIO — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 11, 2021

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Steve Norris said evening showers will move out, then there’ll be a lull for a period of several hours before strong to severe storms move in overnight. Timing-wise, the strongest storms will start to move in after 1 a.m. and continue through much of the overnight hours. Damaging winds, heavy rain and even isolated tornadoes are possible.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday (roughly along and north of I-70). Winds could gust as high as 50 mph in the Advisory area. Secure loose items, deflate outdoor holiday decorations and prepare for scattered power outages.

Make sure you have your weather radio turned on, your phone volume turned up (turn off “Do Not Disturb”) and stayed tuned to WDTN and Storm Team 2 throughout the night for the latest updates.