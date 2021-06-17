Severe weather expected in the Miami Valley Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After beautiful weather this week, Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis says Friday could be a bit rougher than the previous few days.

Brian said there is a chance of a thunderstorm Friday morning in addition to more chances for severe weather later in the day.

While it is expected to be dry tonight, there is a chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the morning, especially north of I-70. Brian said after that the humidity will rise and we will see heavy thunderstorms later in the day, some of them could be severe and produce heavy rain. The threat of heavy rain could linger into Saturday morning.

The will be some showers and thunderstorms scattered around Saturday with a high temperature of 85. We have a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorms Sunday and very warm and humid with a high temperature of 87.

The next cold front moves in on Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Behind that front of a big cool down for Tuesday of the high temperature only near 70 and a chance of some early days showers. We could be in the low 50s Wednesday morning when the high temperature of 73 but then back up near 80 on Thursday.

