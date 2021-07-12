Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Champaign, Clark County

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — 9:15 PM UPDATE: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired after the storm over Urbana weakened below severe limits.

The National Weather Service said that the storm no longer poses an immediate threat to those in its path.

8:55 PM UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Champaign and Clark Counties until 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis is tracking that thunderstorm, which is moving up into Champaign County around SR-55 heading toward Urbana. He warns of damaging wind gusts and urges readers to stay away from windows and doors.

This comes with news of an unconfirmed funnel cloud stemming from this storm, according to NWS Wilmington on Twitter.

This is a developing story, be sure to check back periodically for updates to your Storm Team 2 Forecast.

