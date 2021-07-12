Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires for Champaign, Clark County

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — 9:15 PM UPDATE: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired after the storm over Urbana weakened below severe limits.

The National Weather Service said that the storm no longer poses an immediate threat to those in its path.

[9:13 PM] The storm over Urbana, OH has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Please let us know if you have any damage or any photos/videos of this storm. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 13, 2021

8:55 PM UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Champaign and Clark Counties until 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis is tracking that thunderstorm, which is moving up into Champaign County around SR-55 heading toward Urbana. He warns of damaging wind gusts and urges readers to stay away from windows and doors.

This comes with news of an unconfirmed funnel cloud stemming from this storm, according to NWS Wilmington on Twitter.

[8:53 PM] UPDATE – We have an unconfirmed report of a funnel cloud from this storm. https://t.co/qgl8qzWDcM — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 13, 2021

