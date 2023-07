DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley is under the threat for severe thunderstorms, and area residents are experiencing electricity outages.

According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, 3,273 AES Ohio customers across the Miami Valley are in the dark as of 10 p.m. on Monday, July 17.

If you are currently in the dark and would like to tell officials that you need your power restored, you are asked to contact AES Ohio.