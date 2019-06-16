Severe storms possible this Father’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scattered showers and storms are possible again this afternoon across the Miami Valley. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main severe weather threats. Flash flooding has been observed in the Cincinnati area overnight. Dayton recorded a daily record rainfall on Saturday of 1.52″. There will be periods of dry weather today, but the threat of rain continues for several days.

TODAY: Periods of scattered showers and storms. A few storms may become severe. Warm, breezy and humid. High 81

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Warm and muggy. Low 67

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 77

A stubborn boundary will persist throughout much of the week ahead across the Ohio Valley. This will keep the chance of showers and storms in the forecast nearly everyday.

Live Doppler 2HD

