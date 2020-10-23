Severe storms, damaging wind expected Friday afternoon

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There is a risk of severe weather Friday as storms are expected to develop in the afternoon as a strong cold front moves into the Miami Valley.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said any of the thunderstorms could produce strong wind, hail or an isolated tornado.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening, so they could impact high school football playoff games. Gradually, the rain will taper off tonight. We expect dry weather as we head into the weekend.

The National Weather Service also said damaging winds and hail are the primary threats.

Strong to severe storms will be possible late this afternoon into the evening hours associated with a vigorous cold front. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats. Stay weather aware today! pic.twitter.com/hQVWS6OXB5 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 23, 2020

