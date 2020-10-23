Severe storms, damaging wind expected Friday afternoon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There is a risk of severe weather Friday as storms are expected to develop in the afternoon as a strong cold front moves into the Miami Valley.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said any of the thunderstorms could produce strong wind, hail or an isolated tornado.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening, so they could impact high school football playoff games. Gradually, the rain will taper off tonight. We expect dry weather as we head into the weekend.

The National Weather Service also said damaging winds and hail are the primary threats.

Stay weather aware Friday by downloading the Storm Team 2 App and the 2 NEWS App.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will be following the weather throughout the day and evening. Come back for updates as the situation evolves.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Headlines

More Weather
2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS