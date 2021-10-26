BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Beavercreek Tuesday.

Greene County dispatch told 2 NEWS the crash happened at Ludlow Road and Trebein Road at 6:19 p.m. Dispatchers said two to three vehicles were involved in the accident. 2 NEWS crews on scene saw a damaged pickup truck and SUV.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said several people were taken to the hospital, but they’re unsure of the exact amount.

The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time. Dispatchers said OSHP is handling the investigation. Ludlow Road was closed after the accident but has reopened.

