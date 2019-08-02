Several shots fired into house in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after someone fired several shots into a house in Dayton early Friday morning.

Someone called 911 just before 6:30 a.m. Friday saying they heard as many as 15 shots fired at a house on Crest Drive, near Merryfield Avenue. The caller also reported hearing a vehicle speeding away from the area.

Shots fired into Dayton house (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

Another 911 caller reported hearing as many as 30 shots fired.

Authorities say no one was injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information and will provide updates as the story develops.

