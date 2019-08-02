Several shots fired into house in Dayton neighborhood

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Shots fired into home in Dayton

Shots fired into house in Dayton (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after someone fired several shots into a house in Dayton early Friday morning.

Someone called 911 just before 6:30 a.m. Friday saying they heard as many as 15 shots fired at a house on Crest Drive, near Merryfield Avenue. The caller also reported hearing a vehicle speeding away from the area.

  • Shots fired into Dayton house
    Shots fired into Dayton house (WDTN Photo/Darren King)
  • Shots fired into Dayton house
    Shots fired into Dayton house (WDTN Photo/Darren King)
  • Shots fired into Dayton house
    Shots fired into Dayton house (WDTN Photo/Darren King)
  • Shots fired into Dayton house
    Shots fired into Dayton house (WDTN Photo/Darren King)
  • Shots fired into Dayton house
    Shots fired into Dayton house (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

Another 911 caller reported hearing as many as 30 shots fired.

Authorities say no one was injured.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information and will provide updates as the story develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS