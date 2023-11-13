HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A local city was the victim of a cyberattack over the weekend.

The city of Huber Heights was subject to a ransomware attack on Sunday, Nov. 12 shortly after 8 a.m., according to the city.

Public safety services were reportedly unaffected, however, the following city divisions were affected: Zoning, Engineering, Tax, Finance, Utilities, Human Resources and Economic Development. The city expects that the affected services will be impacted for at least a week.

The Information Technology Department is currently working with third parties as well as local, state and federal law enforcement to investigate the scope and severity of the attack.

“The City is taking every precaution to ensure the attack is isolated and to determine if any information was accessed. Anyone found to be impacted will be notified,” said the city.

Phones are reportedly operational but residents are encouraged to use the city’s website to stay up to date on the latest information. Updates will be made daily at 2 p.m. on the city’s website and Facebook.