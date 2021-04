SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Several police cruisers are at the scene of a crash at State Route 41 and Titus Road in Springfield Township.

Police could not confirm the number of vehicles or people involved. Whether someone was injured is unknown at this time.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras show traffic at the intersection. The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the road was shut down at I-70.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.