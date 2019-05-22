Several police agencies respond to Dayton residence

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people have been taken into custody as part of an investigation at a Dayton residence.

Miami Township police says their officers responded to the THE 2400 block of Rulla Court to assist R.A.N.G.E. Task Force officials.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, DEA, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.

A car was towed from the scene, several items were removed from the home, and at least two people were taken into custody.

2 NEWS has reached out to R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and was told more information will be released at a later time.

