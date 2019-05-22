Several police agencies respond to Dayton residence
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people have been taken into custody as part of an investigation at a Dayton residence.
Miami Township police says their officers responded to the THE 2400 block of Rulla Court to assist R.A.N.G.E. Task Force officials.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, DEA, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.
A car was towed from the scene, several items were removed from the home, and at least two people were taken into custody.
2 NEWS has reached out to R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and was told more information will be released at a later time.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
Previous
Dayton man sentenced for son's murder
Next
Riverside medical marijuana dispensary a
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Driver runs from scene of crash in Trotwood
According to police, a car lost control on Wolf Creek Pike, near S.R. 49, around 2:40 a.m. Thursday.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
I-75 northbound reopens in Dayton after overnight crash
It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday near the Stanley Avenue exit.Read More »
-
Officials host event marshal training ahead of KKK-affiliated rally
The U.S. Department of Justice hosted an event marshal training session Wednesday for community members who might choose to demonstrate against the KKK-affiliated group.Read More »
-
YWCA supports Gov. DeWine's suggestion for changes in statute of limitations
DeWine is calling for a removal of the statute of limitations in rape cases and the extension of it in other cases of sexual assault.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Truck hits pole following crash in Dayton
Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened in the area of Free Pike and Brumbaugh Boulevard.Read More »