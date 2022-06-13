PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With severe weather across the Miami Valley, the Brookville area into Perry Township saw significant damage Monday. Neighbors on Air Hill Road in Perry Township saw significant storm damage Monday night, with high winds causing many trees to fall on power lines.

“I’m just glad we didn’t get hurt,” said resident Herman Kraft.

Kraft was home when the storm hit. High winds caused several trees and debris to fall in his front yard, including some even falling on him.

“All of a sudden it knocked me down, it hit me, the power line fell on my head,” said Kraft.

In the 1700 block of Air Hill Road, the Wynne Family found debris and home items in their yard that didn’t belong to them. The owners said the damage gave them flashbacks to the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes.

“This little cabin we’re standing under should have a pole in the corner and the pole is now down there, that’s a soft maple tree on the ground and we don’t own one,” said resident Mindi Wynne. “We can’t figure out where these branches are from, it’s not a small one, we have no idea where it came from.”

The storms didn’t just damage people’s home, but also vehicles. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to an accident immediately after the storm on South Wolf Creek Pike after a car lost control and ran off the roadway after hitting a fallen tree.