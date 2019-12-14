Several people injured in rollover crash on W. Third St.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash on W. Third Street under the I-75 bridge.

An SUV ended up on its side after the two-vehicle crash. Crews had to use equipment to cut at least one person out of the SUV.

It is unknown at this time how many were taken to the hospital or the severity of any injuries.

