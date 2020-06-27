Several people injured in I-75 crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All but one lane of traffic was shut down for more than an hour after a four-vehicle crash on I-75.

The crash happened on northbound I-75 just before Wagner Ford Road around 12:20 Saturday afternoon.

According to regional dispatch, three cars and a trailer were involved in the crash. Police said that multiple people were taken to the hospital with injuries. No word yet on how many people were transported or the severity of their injuries.

Police also say that an oil spill from the crash needed to be cleaned before all lanes opened back up.

