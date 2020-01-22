Several people injured after crash on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several people were injured late Tuesday night after a crash on I-75, according to authorities.
The crash happened just before midnight on I-75 near the exit ramp to U.S. 35. A 2 NEWS crew saw firefighters working to free at least one person who was trapped in a vehicle.
Police say two vehicles were involved and several people were transported to a local hospital. Officials say the victims are stable. Authorities have not released what may have caused the crash.
I-75 southbound was shut down for several hours while police investigated but opened up at around 4:30 am Wednesday.
