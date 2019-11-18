Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Several people escape house fire in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ashwood Fire

Fire on Ashwood Dr. in Dayton (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several people living in a house in Dayton escaped a fire early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The fire broke out at a house on Ashwood Ave. in Dayton shortly after 8:30 am Monday. A 911 caller said the house in fire and they knocked on the door but nobody answered.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional information as it becomes available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS