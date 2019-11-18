Several people escape house fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several people living in a house in Dayton escaped a fire early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The fire broke out at a house on Ashwood Ave. in Dayton shortly after 8:30 am Monday. A 911 caller said the house in fire and they knocked on the door but nobody answered.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional information as it becomes available.

