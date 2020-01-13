‘Several’ people detained, arrested after house raid in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Several people were detained and several other people were arrested following a narcotics search warrant in Kettering.
The narcotics search warrant was executed at a home in the 2100 block of Pittsfield Street, according to Kettering Police. Police are still processing the scene.
