‘Several’ people detained, arrested after house raid in Kettering

Kettering Raid

Kettering Raid (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Several people were detained and several other people were arrested following a narcotics search warrant in Kettering.

The narcotics search warrant was executed at a home in the 2100 block of Pittsfield Street, according to Kettering Police. Police are still processing the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

