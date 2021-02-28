Several Ohio schools to return to in-person learning Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Ohio schools learning virtually will transition back to in-person leaning on Monday as as part of an agreement with the state.

In order for teachers and school staff to get the vaccine, districts had to agree to return to in-person learning by March 1.

Governor Mike DeWine warned school districts across Ohio about the repercussions of not returning to in-person or hybrid learning by the deadline after agreeing to do so.

“We’re not trying to be punitive, the only reason we’re doing this is so you can go back to school March 1,” said DeWine. “But if you’re not going to go back then we need to take these vaccines, and frankly, put them towards a group that’s more vulnerable.

The Ohio Education Association said being able to vaccine educators is a relief during the pandemic.

“We’re making strides. We’re seeing that light at the end of the tunnel, but we have to make sure that conditions really are safe in order to get back to some semblance of normalcy,” said Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association .

The Ohio Education Association is also pushing lawmakers to help districts with federal and state aid to cover costs of COVID-19 safety measures and resources for student mental health.