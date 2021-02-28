Several officers taken to hospital after cruisers hit on I-75 NB

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Several officers were taken to the hospital Sunday after their cruisers were hit on I-75.

Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS they were called to a crash involving three police cruisers just after 12:30 a.m. on I-75 NB near 675.

While on scene, one OSP cruiser and two Miamisburg police cruisers were hit by another car just after 1:30 a.m.

Several officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

OSP confirmed the initial crash involved a DUI driver.

The interstate was shut down after the crashes while officials responded to the scene.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.