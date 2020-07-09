Several Montgomery County agencies say ‘do not call 911’ with mask complaints

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – As the state’s new mandatory mask ordinance takes effect, several law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County have made a point of saying residents should not be calling police with violation complaints.

Brookville Police Department

The City of Brookville Police Department directly said they will not enforce the mandate.

The City of Brookville Police Department continues to recommend social distancing practices and supports the initiative to wear a mask or face covering to prevent the further spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Governor DeWine issued a mandate for anyone in Montgomery County to wear a mask or face covering beginning at 6:00 p.m. on July 8, 2020, while the status of the county remains in a Level 3 (Red) status. Governor DeWine further indicated this mandate will be enforced by state and local officials. This is a health related order, therefore the City of Brookville Police Department will NOT enforce this mandate. Citizens within the City of Brookville should not call the Englewood Communications Center (9-1-1), our non-emergency number (937) 833-4357 or our police department number (937) 833-2001, if they observe a potential violation of this order. If a potential violation of this mandate is observed it should be directed to the Dayton & Montgomery County Department of Public Health at (937) 225-5700. Brookville Police Department via Facebook

Centerville Police Department

Centerville Police say the ordinance is a public health order and therefore will not be enforced by the department.

The Centerville Police Department has received numerous inquiries about Governor Dewine’s announcement yesterday that face mask/coverings were going to be required in certain counties designated as alert level 3. Montgomery County is one of several counties in Ohio designated as such. As described in the media release this is a public health order and therefore will not be enforced by the Centerville Police Department. We encourage the public to act responsibly by practicing physical distancing, washing hands regularly, and following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and Ohio Department of Health. If you have any questions about or you wish to report a violation of the mask mandate, DO NOT call the Centerville Police Department. Those questions and or reports should be directed to the Dayton Montgomery County Public Health at 937-225-6217. Centerville Police Department via Facebook

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office will not be “actively searching” for violations of the mask order, however, they encourage residents to wear masks to further prevent the spread of COVID-19. Further, Sheriff Streck is urging the public not to call 911 with mask complaints.

Following the announcement from Governor Mike DeWine on the Mandatory Mask Ordinance that went into effect on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020, at 6:00pm, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced that they encourage individuals to wear a mask or face covering to prevent the further spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). However, the Sheriff’s Office will not actively be searching for those not complying with the mandated mask order and request that residents be mindful of the health and safety of everyone around them. Deputies will continue to educate the public about the order as they have with previous health-related orders. Governor DeWine’s order is an Ohio Department of Health, health-related order, therefore, citizens with questions or complaints should contact Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health at (937) 225-6217 or the Ohio Department of Public Health at 1 (833) 427-5634. The Regional Dispatch Center has recently received numerous inquiries related to the Mandatory Face Mask Ordinance issued by the City of Dayton that went into effect on July 3rd, 2020 and the Mandatory Face Mask Ordinance issued by Governor DeWine that went into effect on July 8th, 2020. “We’d like to remind the public that 9-1-1 should only be used in the case of an emergency to ensure that those who need immediate, life-saving help can get the attention they need without delay,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “Please do not call 9-1-1 to report people who may not be complying with the mandated mask order.” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

Huber Heights

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore is encouraging citizens to call Public Health with violation complaints, adding that police may intervene in situations where an individual with no mask is refusing to leave a business when asked to do so.

After discussions with the city manager and Chief of police, the position the city is taking in regard to mask enforcement is that all calls regarding the violation of the public health department order that goes into effect at 6pm this evening need to go to the Montgomery County Health Department. Huber Heights like other municipalities in Montgomery county does not have our own health department therefore we don’t have an enforcement arm for the order. What everyone needs to realize is that businesses currently have and have always had the ability to enforce whatever mask rules they were comfortable with. Everyone individually has had to make their own choice whether or not to frequent those businesses. As of 6pm today [Wednesday] I would imagine they will begin requiring a mask upon entry. Please continue to be kind to the employees of our business community. There’s about a 99.99999% chance they’re not the one who made the decision for their employer. If a business requires a mask and you refuse to wear one and also refuse to leave their place of business they may call the police and in that case our police would respond, however our police officers are not going to be out in the community seeking out violators to write citations. As always I’d ask that you act responsibly, be considerate of those around you, make wise choices and above all remain safe. Whatever that looks like to you may be different than what it looks like to others, but everyone still has the ability to choose what’s best for them and their families. Mayor Jeff Gore via Facebook

Kettering Police Department

While Kettering Police say they will “educate members of the public” about the order as opportunities arise, they feel officers should not be expected to respond unless the situation involves a criminal act.

The Kettering Police Department recommends our citizens follow recommended health and safety guidelines handed down by the State of Ohio. However, this is a public health matter and individuals with complaints about social distancing or wearing of masks should direct them to the Montgomery Public Health (937) 225-5700 or the Ohio Department of Health (1-833-427-5634) not the Kettering Police Department. Officers will continue to educate members of the public about the order when the opportunity arises, but should not be expected to respond unless the matter also involves a criminal act. For example, an individual that refuses to leave a business after being told to do so (mask or no mask) may constitute trespassing, and officers will respond if requested. Kettering Police Department via Facebook

West Carrollton Police Department

Police in West Carrollton also say that potential violations should be directed to Public Health.

The West Carrollton Police Department supports the prevention of the further spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and understands that the wearing of face coverings plays an important role in that endeavor. Governor Dewine announced that the Ohio Department of Health has issued an order mandating the wearing of face coverings in public in Montgomery County. This order remains in effect as long as the county is designated a Red Level 3 Public Health Emergency. Governor DeWine indicated this mandate will be the enforced by state and local officials. This is a health-related order; therefore, the West Carrollton Police Department will not enforce this mandate. Citizens should not call our local emergency communications center (9-1-1) or the non-emergency number (937-859-3688) if they observe a potential violation of this order. If a potential violation of this mandate is observed it should be directed to local Health Department officials. West Carrollton Police Department via Facebook

Governor Mike DeWine ordered the requirement for seven Ohio counties deemed a Level 3 risk. Montgomery, Hamilton, and Butler County are three of them. Certain exceptions will be made depending on an individual’s age or medical conditions.

