Several Miamisburg businesses prepare to reopen this week

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine said retail stores can reopen to the public on Tuesday as part of his Responsible Restart Ohio plan.

The stores have to follow several guidelines, but many small businesses said they are eager to open their doors.

The owner of New 2 U Vinyl & Vintage in downtown Miamisburg said she has been working three times as hard to make a third of what she normally makes.

She and other small business owners in downtown Miamisburg told 2 NEWS that safety is still their biggest concern, so there might be a learning curve, but they are eager to open back up.

Main Street in Miamisburg was mostly empty Monday afternoon. But businesses hoped they would see some activity on Tuesday, the first day retail is officially allowed to open back up.

“We’ve been holding our breath for so long and all of a sudden, it was like we got excited again, we can start looking towards the future,” said Dorene Colwell, the owner of New 2 U Vinyl & Vintage.

Colwell said they will abide all of Governor Mike DeWine’s regulations when they reopen Tuesday, but she said there’s a lot they’ll still have to play by ear.

“We’re going to be just talking to people, greeting them at the door, letting them know how many people are in the store if they’re not comfortable coming in,” said Colwell.

A few blocks up on S. Main Street, Molly Williams, the owner of M & CO said she has been surviving by hosting appointments, delivering gift wrapped Mother’s Day presents, and regularly going live on Facebook to show off her new items. But she said Spring is normally one of her busiest times so her shop has taken a big hit.

“If you’re like me, you’ve looked at your house and said ‘I’ve looked at everything I own, I don’t like half of it, I’m ready to revamp and redo it,’ so we’re a great shop to do that in because we’ve got a lot of home accessories,” said Williams.

Among other safety precautions, both shop owners said they are encouraging customers to wear masks and will sell them on site. They said these next few months, spending your dollars at locally owned businesses is crucial for their survival.

“We want to start sponsoring ball teams and we want to make sure that we’re here when you start doing your Christmas shopping,” said Williams. “We’re all in this together.”

New 2 U Vinyl & Vintage is open 10 – 6, Tuesday through Saturday.

M & CO is open 11 – 7, Tuesday through Saturday.