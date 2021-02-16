Several Miami Valley counties under Snow Emergency

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several counties in the Miami Valley are under a Snow Emergency Tuesday due to winter weather.

The following are the counties under a Level 1 Snow Emergency:

  • Miami
  • Clark
  • Greene
  • Butler

The counties currently under a Level 2 Snow Emergency:

  • Montgomery
  • Darke
  • Preble
  • Champaign
  • Auglaize

The county currently under a Level 3 Snow Emergency:

  • Mercer

A Level 1 Snow Emergency means roadways are hazardous, but drivers can still travel. Level 2 means drivers can leave their homes only if necessary. Level 3 is the most severe, meaning roadways are closed to all non-emergency personnel.

