Several Miami Valley counties under Snow Emergency

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several counties in the Miami Valley are under a Snow Emergency Tuesday due to winter weather.
The following are the counties under a Level 1 Snow Emergency:
- Miami
- Clark
- Greene
- Butler
The counties currently under a Level 2 Snow Emergency:
- Montgomery
- Darke
- Preble
- Champaign
- Auglaize
The county currently under a Level 3 Snow Emergency:
- Mercer
A Level 1 Snow Emergency means roadways are hazardous, but drivers can still travel. Level 2 means drivers can leave their homes only if necessary. Level 3 is the most severe, meaning roadways are closed to all non-emergency personnel.