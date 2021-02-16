Several Miami Valley counties under Snow Emergency

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several counties in the Miami Valley are under a Snow Emergency Tuesday due to winter weather.

The following are the counties under a Level 1 Snow Emergency:

Miami

Clark

Greene

Butler

The counties currently under a Level 2 Snow Emergency:

Montgomery

Darke

Preble

Champaign

Auglaize

The county currently under a Level 3 Snow Emergency:

Mercer

A Level 1 Snow Emergency means roadways are hazardous, but drivers can still travel. Level 2 means drivers can leave their homes only if necessary. Level 3 is the most severe, meaning roadways are closed to all non-emergency personnel.