Several medics called to scene of Huber Heights crash

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple medics were called to the scene of a crash in Huber Heights Friday afternoon.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that two cars were involved in an accident around 2:15 pm in the area of Old Troy Pike and Shull Road.

One person was initially believed to be trapped, but they were eventually able to free themselves from the car.

Officials could not immediately say if anyone was seriously injured.

