Several medics called to scene of crash in Perry Township

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Medics are responding to a crash in Perry Township where we’re told at least four people have been injured.
Englewood Dispatch says it happened just after 5:30 pm in the area of Diamond Mill Road and Wolf Creek Pike.
It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- President Trump acquitted by Senate, vote split along party lines
- Actor Kirk Douglas dies at 103
- Storm Team 2 Forecast
- Vaping executives promise lawmakers they’ll do better
- Crews working to put out fire at Butler Twp. Days Inn