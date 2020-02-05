Several medics called to scene of crash in Perry Township

1  of  2
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Medics are responding to a crash in Perry Township where we’re told at least four people have been injured.

Englewood Dispatch says it happened just after 5:30 pm in the area of Diamond Mill Road and Wolf Creek Pike.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

