Several medics called to Butler Twp. crash involving RTA bus

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Several emergency medics have been called to a crash involving an RTA bus on Dog Leg Road in Butler Township.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the 10000 block of Dog Leg Road.

Huber Heights dispatchers told 2 NEWS at least four ambulances were called to the scene. It is not known how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured, but dispatchers said it is believed all the injuries are believed to be minor.

It is also unknown how many people were on the bus at the time of the crash. Medical personnel have cleared the area.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and we will keep you updated when more information is available.

