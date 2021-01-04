Several local school districts return to class Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several school districts in the Miami Valley are returning to class Monday, Jan. 4 after the holiday break.
Beavercreek City Schools students in grades K-5 will follow a hybrid, blended learning plan. Preschoolers will also participate in hybrid learning and grades 6-12 will learn remotely.
Mad River Local School District students at Stebbins High School will follow a remote learning plan through Jan. 15, then move to an in-person hybrid schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Preschool through grade 8 will also follow an in-person hybrid schedule.
The Springfield City School District said students will return Monday for in-person and virtual classes.
