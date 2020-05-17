Several injured in Route 127 accident

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County Sheriff deputies responded to a crash with injuries, including a minor, Saturday at 4:21 p.m.

Along with Ansonia Rescue and Greenville Township Fire Department, deputies were sent to Route 127 and Villa Court.

The Sheriff’s office said that the initial investigation revealed a Toyota Avalon driven by a 62-year-old male was traveling South on Route 127 when he struck a Mazda CX-5 driven by a 43-year-old male in the rear.

The impact caused the Mazda to strike a Jeep Latitude driven by a 33-year-old female in the rear as well. She was slowing down to make a right turn onto Villa Court at the time.

The driver of the Mazda, a female passenger and a juvenile passenger were transported to Wayne Hospital by Ansonia Rescue.

The other two drivers were treated at the scene and released.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.