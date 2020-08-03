Child killed in crash involving dump truck in Miami County

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A child is dead after a crash in Miami County Monday afternoon.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office tells our partners at Miami Valley Today that an SUV carrying an adult and three children was traveling south on Troy-Sidney Road. A dump truck headed west on Peterson Road ran a stop sign at the intersection and struck the SUV.

The SUV traveled off the roadway and into a nearby field.

One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene. The adult and another child are both in serious condition and were taken by CareFlight to the hospital.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending against the driver.

2 NEWS will continue to provide updates to this story as they become available.