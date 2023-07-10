DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple people have been brought to the hospital after a crash in Darke County Monday evening.

Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, July 10, two vehicles collided at the intersection of U.S 127 and State Route 503, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple people were injured and brought to the hospital. At this time, authorities have not released how many people were injured, or how severe their injuries were.

This incident remains under investigation.