HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Several people have been injured in a crash involving a car and an RTA bus around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Five medics were requested to the scene of the crash, said dispatch. Several people have been taken to local hospitals, however, there is no word on the severity of their injuries.

The road is closed at the point of the crash.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com and 2 NEWS will keep this post updated when more information is available.