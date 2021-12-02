HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights City Schools said there will be changes and significant delays to its bus routes Friday

The district said more than 50 percent of their bus drivers will be off Friday, December 3 due to illness. As a result, bus routes will be double and tripled out to get all students to school. The school said delay times range from 15 minutes to 45 minutes.

“Right now, we anticipate that some Weisenborn buses may be 15-20 minutes late, some Wright Brothers and Charles Huber buses may be 20-30 minutes late and some Valley Forge, Rushmore and Monticello buses may be 30-45 minutes late.”

For additional information on busing and delays, visit the district’s website.