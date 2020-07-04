Several houses damaged after fire in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURKHARDT AVE FIRE

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two houses are total losses and a third suffers damage after a fire in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

According to Dayton Fire crews on scene, the fire started at a house on Burkhardt Avenue near South Hedges Street before spreading to two neighboring houses.

Crews said the home where the fire started and a vacant house next door are both total losses. A second neighboring home also had minor damage to the siding.

Six people and their pets inside the home were able to make it out without any injuries.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with heat-related injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS