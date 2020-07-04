Several houses damaged after fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two houses are total losses and a third suffers damage after a fire in Dayton Saturday afternoon.

According to Dayton Fire crews on scene, the fire started at a house on Burkhardt Avenue near South Hedges Street before spreading to two neighboring houses.

Crews said the home where the fire started and a vacant house next door are both total losses. A second neighboring home also had minor damage to the siding.

Six people and their pets inside the home were able to make it out without any injuries.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with heat-related injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.