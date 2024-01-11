DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reports several firearms being confiscated at Dayton International Airport.

In 2023, the organization says TSA officers caught a total of eight guns at Dayton International Airport. The number is concerning, but down from 2022’s total of 13 guns taken from travelers.

The TSA reports higher and lower numbers at other airports across Ohio for 2023. Fifty-five firearms were caught at John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH), while 38 were retrieved at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. At the Akron-Canton Airport and the Rickenbacker International Airport, three were found at each airport last year.

“Responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint,” said Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Don Barker. “Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is a careless, dangerous mistake that passengers can easily avoid.”

If you bring a firearm to a TSA checkpoint, you could face a fine, having your TSA PreCheck eligibility revoked for five years, have enhanced screening or even arrest.

To learn about properly carrying a firearm while traveling, click here.