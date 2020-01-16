Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Several fire departments on scene of barn fire in Clayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights_79442

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple fire agencies have been called to assist with a barn fire in Clayton.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 10:10 pm in the 5300 block of W. National Road. The Clayton Fire Department initially responded, calling for backup shortly after arrival.

We’re told no one was inside the barn when the fire broke out, but it is unclear at this time if any animals were trapped.

Officials could not immediately say what caused the fire.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS