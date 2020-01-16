Several fire departments on scene of barn fire in Clayton

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple fire agencies have been called to assist with a barn fire in Clayton.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 10:10 pm in the 5300 block of W. National Road. The Clayton Fire Department initially responded, calling for backup shortly after arrival.

We’re told no one was inside the barn when the fire broke out, but it is unclear at this time if any animals were trapped.

Officials could not immediately say what caused the fire.

