HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Several pets are dead after a house fire in Huber Heights on Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the Huber Heights Fire Division, crews from Huber Heights, Dayton, Riverside, Butler Township and Vandalia responded to reports of a structure fire in the 5200 block of Tilbury Road just after 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the residence and began their fire attack.

Huber Heights fire reported that people were injured, and several dogs died in the fire. The exact number of animals is unknown at this time.

There is no information on what led up to the fire at this time.

