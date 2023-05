DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The American Red Cross is helping several people find a place to stay after a Dayton apartment fire Monday morning.

Crews arrived at the 1200 block of Vernon Drive around 10 a.m. where they found smoke coming out of the two-and-a-half story building.

The Dayton Fire Department quickly put out the flames, and no one was hurt.

Investigators said the fire was accidental, and crews estimate the fire caused $23,000 in damage.