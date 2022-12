Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Several fire departments were called to a house fire in Darke County Tuesday night.

According to Dispatch, crews were handling a two-alarm house fire on Gettysburg Webster Road just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. As many as seven departments responded to the fire, dispatch said.

There is no information on what led up to the fire at the time, however, everyone inside the home made it out and no one was injured.