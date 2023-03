CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Several departments have been called to assist at a barn fire in Champaign County on Monday morning.

According to Champaign County dispatch, the fire began around 7:25 a.m. on Monday, March 20 on Runkle Road.

Dispatch reported that the fire is fully involved, however, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Five fire departments have been called to assist at the scene.

